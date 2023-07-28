2 dead, 2 critically injured after truck slams into building

KENOSHA, Wis. (WKOW/WISN) -- Police have identified two people killed when a truck slammed into a Kenosha building.
Dylan Zamora and Jenna Barrette died in the crash just before 3:30 Friday morning. Kenosha police confirmed five people were inside the truck at the time of this crash. All were in their early 20s.
The business the red pick-up truck slammed into is now boarded up. A manager from a store a few doors down told our Milwaukee affiliate she was shocked by the devastating news.
"Very scared, didn't know what was happening," Jane Johnson said. "[I] thought it was our store. It was right down the street, down the way from us."
Police say the 20-year-old driver and another 21-year-old passenger are in critical condition. Another 22-year-old passenger was not seriously injured.
Officers would not say if speed or alcohol were factors in the crash and said it is an open investigation.