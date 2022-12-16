2 dead after Janesville house fire

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Two people died after a house fire in Janesville Friday afternoon, according to the Janesville Fire Department.
Fire Chief James Ponkauskas said in a release fire and police crews were dispatched to a residential fire on Hawaii Drive near Rockport Road. The fire was reported to have visible flames, and people were said to be trapped inside.
Upon arriving, crews found heavy fire and smoke coming from the single-family home.
Bystanders told crews people were inside.
Fire crews began searching the home while trying to extinguish the fire.
During the search, two people were found.
Officials said one died from their injuries on the scene, and the other was taken to the hospital but did not survive.
The medical examiner's office will release names of the deceased at a later date.
The fire is under investigation by the Janesville police and fire departments as well as the Division of Criminal Investigation.