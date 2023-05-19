2 deck fires in a day prompts proper cigarette disposal reminder from Madison fire officials

MADISON (WKOW) — After responding to two deck fires in one day, the Madison Fire Department is reminding people how to properly dispose of cigarettes.
Spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said the first fire was at an east-side home on Melody Lane around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
Schuster said firefighters were dispatched after a tenant reported her home was full of smoke.
The tenant told firefighters she was smoking on the balcony before, put her cigarette out and threw it in the plastic container she used as an ashtray. Then, she left home for two hours. When she returned, there was charring on the outside of the building, though there were no active flames when crews arrived.
The woman and her son were temporarily displaced due to fire damage.
Around 11 p.m., Schuster said crews were called to Glencoe Drive on the city's west side for another deck fire. When crews arrived at the apartment, they saw flames on a patio and a resident trying to put out the fire.
Schuster said the fire stemmed from a plastic planter where firefighters saw used cigarettes in the soil.
Schuster said both incidents show the importance of properly disposing of smoking materials. She gives the following recommendations to prevent smoking-related fires:
- Discard your cigarettes in a proper container. Schuster said to throw cigarettes away in a container that won’t catch fire. Use an approved ashtray, a metal coffee canister or a bucket with sand.
- Put your cigarette out all the way. Put water on the ashes and butts to make sure they are totally extinguished before placing them in the trash.
- Empty your ashtray often. Don't let cigarette butts pile up. Even if you throw your cigarettes in a proper receptacle, the butts can still catch on fire, especially if the receptacle is full.