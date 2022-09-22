2 die after 3-vehicle crash in rural Dane County

MADISON (WKOW) — Two people are dead after a crash in rural Dane County east of Sun Prairie, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office (DCSO).
DCSO spokesperson Elise Schaffer said deputies responded to a three-vehicle crash on STH 19 and CTH TT in Medina around 8 p.m.
Schaffer says preliminary investigation indicates a car traveling west on STH 19 was attempting to turn south on CTH TT when rear ended. The rear end collision pushed the car into the eastbound lane of STH 19, where Schaffer said it was hit again by another vehicle.
Schaffer said the driver and passenger in the first vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. The others drivers were taken to a hospital but are expected to be okay.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office is still investigating.