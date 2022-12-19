2 displaced after improperly discarded fireplace ashes cause fire at Madison home

MADISON (WKOW) — Two people are displaced after improperly discarded coals caused a house fire Sunday morning.
Madison Fire Department (MFD) spokesperson Cynthia Schuster reported crews responded to Stevens Street near Grand Avenue just after 10 a.m. for a fire on the back porch of a home.
Schuster said firefighters noticed heavy smoke from two blocks away and, upon arrival, saw heavy brown smoke coming from the eaves and flames from a window on one side of the house.
Fire crews first put out the exterior flames, then went inside to completely extinguish the fire. Afterwards crews assisted with ventilation and checked the attic for additional flames.
The MFD Fire Investigation Team determined the cause of the fire was improper disposal of fireplace ashes.
MFD said most of the damage was on the rear porch and kitchen, with some in the attic, but there was smoke damage throughout the house. The estimated damage is $230,000.
According to Schuster, all occupants made it out and no one was injured. The American Red Cross assisted the displaced residents.