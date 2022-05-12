2 dogs found dead, Dane County Sheriff's Office investigating

TOWN OF VERONA (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two dogs were found dead in garbage bags in the town of Verona.
According to Elise Schaffer with the sheriff's department, the discovery was made Wednesday at about 11:30 a.m. in the area of Raymond Road and Oak View Drive, near the Ice Age Trail.
Schaffer said a passerby saw the bodies of the two dogs in garbage bags and called authorities.
A news release said the dogs appear to be adult Pit Bulls. One is a brown and white male and the other was a gray and while female. They were not tagged or chipped to help in the identification.
While it's not clear if a crime has been committed, the sheriff's office is encouraging anyone with information to call its tip line; (608) 284-6900.