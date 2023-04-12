2 face numerous drug charges after search warrants executed in Sauk Co.

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) — The Sauk County Sheriff's Office reports two people were arrested because of two search warrants executed in two cities in the county earlier in April.
Sheriff Chip Meister said the search warrants were executed in West Baraboo and Wisconsin Dells on April 6. He said the warrants were issued because of investigations into the use and distribution of heroin and fentanyl.
As a result of the warrant executions, Meister said two people were arrested: Travis Schroeder, 38, and Samantha Barton, 34.
Schroeder was charged Tuesday with possession with intent to deliver for heroin, several counts of manufacturing or delivering fentanyl and maintaining a drug trafficking place. Two of the manufacture or delivery charges have a modifier that the possession was near multiunit public housing, another for possession on or near a jail.
Barton was charged Tuesday with three counts of manufacture or delivery of fentanyl, with modifiers that she was on or near a jail or near a park. She was also charged with neglecting a child, maintaining a drug trafficking place and two counts of bail jumping.
Meister said the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information should contact authorities at 888-847-7285.