2 Fond du Lac shooting victims upgraded to stable condition

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WKOW) — Authorities have released another update after the fatal shooting in Fond du Lac Sunday night.

20-year-old Tatyanna Zech died in the shooting. Fond du Lac Police Department reports the 49-year-old male and 18-year-old men hurt in the shooting were upgraded to stable condition Tuesday morning.

The Fond du Lac police department reports there have been "significant developments" in its investigation, but are unable share specifics.

Police state the 49-year-old victim was not connected with the shooting. He was sleeping upstairs in his apartment when a stray bullet struck him and critically wounded him. Police say the man's 18-year-old son was downstairs in the apartment and a stray bullet grazed his leg.

Police say the suspects have not been found at this time, but temporary felony warrants have been issued for the suspects, 17-year-old Antonio Johnson and 14-year-old Parise Larry Jr.

This incident remains under active investigation by the City of Fond du Lac Police Department.

Anyone with information related to this incident or who believes they may have information should contact Detective Nick Hahn at 920-322-3721 or nhahn@fdl.wi.gov. Tipsters can also call the Crime Alert line at 920-322-3740. Callers can request to remain anonymous.