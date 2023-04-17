2 found dead in home on Madison's east side were married couple

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department is investigating after two people were found dead inside a home on the city's east side.
According to a release from Sgt. Livia Novitzke, the department found the bodies at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday. In an update, MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were sent to the home to check on the welfare of the residents.
A 71-year-old woman was found dead in the living room and 68-year-old man was found dead in the basement. The pair were married.
Fryer said an autopsy is scheduled on Monday, and their names and cause of death will be released by the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office at a later time.
Authorities are calling it an "isolated incident" and said there were no signs of forced entry.
This is a developing story.