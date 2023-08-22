2 hurt, 1 flown to Madison hospital after head-on crash in Sauk Co.

WESTFIELD, Wis. (WKOW) -- Three people were hurt in a rural Sauk County crash early Tuesday morning, according to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Chip Meister said deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Road 23 near Open View Road around 3:10 a.m.
The first deputy on scene saw that both vehicles were seriously damaged. The deputy also saw someone had been ejected and was lying in the ditch.
Meister said an initial investigation revealed two females were heading northbound in a Chevrolet Silverado when an oncoming a Chevrolet Cruze crossed the center line.
The Silverado spun across the roadway, ejecting its passenger in the process. Meister said the people in the Silverado didn't seem to be wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.
The driver of the Cruze was trapped in her vehicle.
All three people were taken to the hospital. The one who was ejected was taken to a Madison hospital by Med Flight.
Meister said drugs and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.
The names of those involved are being withheld at this time.
The crash remains under investigation.