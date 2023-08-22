 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Heat index values up
to 115 through this evening. Overnight heat index values of 80
to 85. Heat index values of 105 to 110 return for Thursday.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

2 hurt, 1 flown to Madison hospital after head-on crash in Sauk Co.

  • Updated
Ambulance

WESTFIELD, Wis. (WKOW) -- Three people were hurt in a rural Sauk County crash early Tuesday morning, according to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Chip Meister said deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Road 23 near Open View Road around 3:10 a.m.

The first deputy on scene saw that both vehicles were seriously damaged. The deputy also saw someone had been ejected and was lying in the ditch.

Meister said an initial investigation revealed two females were heading northbound in a Chevrolet Silverado when an oncoming a Chevrolet Cruze crossed the center line.

The Silverado spun across the roadway, ejecting its passenger in the process. Meister said the people in the Silverado didn't seem to be wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Cruze was trapped in her vehicle.

All three people were taken to the hospital. The one who was ejected was taken to a Madison hospital by Med Flight.

Meister said drugs and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.

The names of those involved are being withheld at this time.

The crash remains under investigation. 

