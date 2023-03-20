2 hurt after crash in rural Grant Co.

DICKEYVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) — Two people were hurt in a crash in rural Grant County last Wednesday, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Nate Dreckman said the authorities responded to the crash on March 15 around 8:20 a.m. on the HWY 61/CTY HH overpass of HWY 151.
Dreckman said Eileen Dunne, 82, of Dickeyville, was driving southbound on HWY 35/CTY HH when she turned left onto the entrance ramp of HWY 151.
Jeff Layde, 38, of Cuba City, was going westbound on CTY HH, and Dreckman said Dunne turned directly into the path of his vehicle.
Layde couldn't avoid crashing into Dunne's vehicle, and both Dunne and Layde's vehicles were severely damaged and needed to be towed. Both people were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and suffered minor injuries.
Dreckman said Dunne reported she didn't see any oncoming vehicles when she made the turn.
Dunne was cited for failure to yield right of way when making a left turn.