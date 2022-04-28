2 hurt after crashing into tree on Madison's west side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two people were sent to the hospital after the car they were in crashed into a tree early Thursday morning, according to the Madison Police Department.
Sgt. Ryan Gibson said the crash happened at about 2:15 a.m. in the area of South Whitney Way and Endeavor Lane.
Two adults were in the car when it crashed into a tree. They were both taken to the hospital, one with "significant injuries."
#TRAFFIC UPDATE: Northbound lanes of Whitney Way closed between Research Park Blvd to Mineral Point Road. Plan on detouring if you're heading this way. pic.twitter.com/NudUxCQdaA— WKOW 27 News (@WKOW) April 28, 2022
As of 6:30 a.m., police said the area around South Whitney Way and Endeavor Lane is closed while the crash is investigated.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.