2 hurt after crashing into tree on Madison's west side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two people were sent to the hospital after the car they were in crashed into a tree early Thursday morning, according to the Madison Police Department.

Sgt. Ryan Gibson said the crash happened at about 2:15 a.m. in the area of South Whitney Way and Endeavor Lane.

Two adults were in the car when it crashed into a tree. They were both taken to the hospital, one with "significant injuries."

As of 6:30 a.m., police said the area around South Whitney Way and Endeavor Lane is closed while the crash is investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

