2 hurt in head-on crash after intoxicated man tries to pass in no passing zone

MADISON (WKOW) — Two people were hurt after an intoxicated driver crashed head-on into their vehicle Sunday evening.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the victims were driving on Milpond Road around 7 p.m. when the crash happened.
The intoxicated driver tried to pass vehicles while in a no-passing zone and ended up crashing into the victims' vehicle.
Fryer said Abel E. Ceron-Aguilera, 48, was arrested for injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle and first-offense OWI.
The victims were hurt, but are expected to be okay.