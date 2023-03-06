 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 hurt in head-on crash after intoxicated man tries to pass in no passing zone

  • Updated
  • 0
Crash

MADISON (WKOW) — Two people were hurt after an intoxicated driver crashed head-on into their vehicle Sunday evening.

Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the victims were driving on Milpond Road around 7 p.m. when the crash happened.

The intoxicated driver tried to pass vehicles while in a no-passing zone and ended up crashing into the victims' vehicle.

Fryer said Abel E. Ceron-Aguilera, 48, was arrested for injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle and first-offense OWI.

The victims were hurt, but are expected to be okay.

Tags

Recommended for you