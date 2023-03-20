2 injured, 1 dead after pursuit in Jefferson County

WATERTOWN, Wis. (WKOW) — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says someone has died after a crash in Ixonia.
Sheriff Paul Milbrath said a deputy saw a vehicle speeding around 12:30 p.m. in Watertown, and tried to pull it over.
Instead of stopping, Milbrath said the driver increased the vehicle's speed and drove on STH 16 into Ixonia.
Milbrath said the vehicle lost control while trying to pass others on the road. Two of the people in the car were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. A third person was thrown from the vehicle and died on scene.
Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash.