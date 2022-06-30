2 injured in Madison shooting are expected to survive

MADISON (WKOW) — The two people shot on Madison's north side Wednesday are expected to be ok, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said during a press conference Thursday.
Barnes identified the victim's as a 16-year-old and 18-year-old. The teens shot inside of a car outside a McDonald's on Dryden Drive near Northport Drive. Barnes says he believes the suspected shooter and victims were in the same car, but could not say if the shooting was targeted, an accident, or a conflict.
The location of the shooting is within blocks of the north district station, allowing officers to respond minutes and immediately beginning life-saving efforts.
"I believe these methods saved a life here today; I'm fully convinced of that," Barnes said.
No one has been arrested in the shooting. Barnes said police continue to process evidence on the scene and digital evidence in addition to speaking with people who may have witnessed the shooting.
Barnes asks anyone who witnessed the shooting to contact police through CrimeStoppers or by calling 608-266-6014 or 911.