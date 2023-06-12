2 injured in motorcycle crash with deer in Grant County

PLATTEVILLE TOWNSHIP (WKOW) -- Two people on a motorcycle were seriously injured after crashing into a deer Saturday evening in Platteville, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities say the incident happened around 5:05 p.m. The 56-year-old Spring Green driver and the 46-year-old Arena passenger were driving westbound on Prairie Road when the deer suddenly stepped into the road. The driver crashed into the deer, and both riders were thrown from the motorcycle.
Authorities say the 56-year-old driver was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries, and the 46-year-old passenger was taken in an ambulance to a local medical facility.