2 Janesville women arrested after fighting with bartender

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — Police arrested two Janesville women Wednesday night after they got into a fight with a bartender.

Janesville Police Department Sergeant Rogelio Carrasco said officers were dispatched to a disturbance at a bar in the 200 block of W. Milwaukee Street.

He said both women were in an argument that turned physical with a bartender. They were escorted outside by staff.

An off-duty officer heard shots being fired as she drove by the area, and Carrasco said the women ran through a parking lot and went into an apartment at Dodge Street and S. Jackson Street. Police found multiple casings  in the parking lot.

The women — who Carrasco identified as Olivia Abarca, 34, and Jamie Payton, 39 — were arrested. Police executed a search warrant on the apartment they went into.

During the search, police found a firearm, THC and "paraphernalia" in an area two children could reach.

Abarca was arrested on the following charges:

  • Disorderly conduct 
  • Battery 
  • Two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping x2

Payton was arrested on the following charges:

  • Disorderly conduct while armed 
  • Battery 
  • First-degree - recklessly endangering safety
  • Child neglect - protection from exposure to controlled substance
  • Intoxicated use of a firearm

Abarca was processed and released. Payton was held at the Rock County Jail.

