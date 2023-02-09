2 Janesville women arrested after fighting with bartender

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — Police arrested two Janesville women Wednesday night after they got into a fight with a bartender.
Janesville Police Department Sergeant Rogelio Carrasco said officers were dispatched to a disturbance at a bar in the 200 block of W. Milwaukee Street.
He said both women were in an argument that turned physical with a bartender. They were escorted outside by staff.
An off-duty officer heard shots being fired as she drove by the area, and Carrasco said the women ran through a parking lot and went into an apartment at Dodge Street and S. Jackson Street. Police found multiple casings in the parking lot.
The women — who Carrasco identified as Olivia Abarca, 34, and Jamie Payton, 39 — were arrested. Police executed a search warrant on the apartment they went into.
During the search, police found a firearm, THC and "paraphernalia" in an area two children could reach.
Abarca was arrested on the following charges:
- Disorderly conduct
- Battery
- Two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping x2
Payton was arrested on the following charges:
- Disorderly conduct while armed
- Battery
- First-degree - recklessly endangering safety
- Child neglect - protection from exposure to controlled substance
- Intoxicated use of a firearm
Abarca was processed and released. Payton was held at the Rock County Jail.