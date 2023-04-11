2 Madison police officers have 'minor injuries' after arresting assault suspect

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department says two officers were hurt while arresting a man accused of trapping and assaulting a woman.
Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the incident took place Monday around 11:30 p.m. on the city's east side.
On Demilo Way, Fryer said a man had trapped a woman inside of a room and assaulted her. He then fought two other men in the home, even after police arrived.
The officers sustained "minor injuries" while arresting him.
Fryer said the man, identified as 41-year old David Harris, is facing several charges. They include false imprisonment, attempted third-degree sexual assault and resisting arrest causing soft tissue damage.