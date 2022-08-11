2 Madison residents arrested after weeks-long drug investigation involving east side business

MADISON (WKOW) — Two Madison residents were arrested after a weeks-long drug investigation involving a business on Madison's east side, police say.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said a search warrant was executed at a business along the 2700 block of E. Washington Avenue Tuesday morning.
She says Thao Van Le, 50, of Madison, was arrested for manufacturing and delivering cocaine while Binh Hoa Nguygen, 54, of Madison, was arrested for maintaining a drug dwelling.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing.