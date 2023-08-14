 Skip to main content
2 Madison women found dead in Richland Co. after apparent murder-suicide

  • Updated
  • 0
Police Lights MGN

LONE ROCK, Wis. (WKOW) -- Two Madison women were found dead after an apparent murder-suicide Sunday night, according to the Madison Police Department.

Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said a family member reported the women were missing after they didn't come home from a hike at Devil's Lake State Park.

After a phone ping, a Richland County deputy found the women in the Smith and Cruson Slough DNR land off HWY 14 near Lone Rock around 8:20 p.m., according to the Richland County Sheriff's Office.

The women were found in a vehicle.

Fryer said the 25-year-old was shot and the 60-year-old woman shot herself. Fryer did not identified the women in the news release.

A family member told 27 News the women were mother and daughter. The family member said the daughter was a person with a challenging disorder.

Nothing else suspicious was found, according to Fryer.

The Richland County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation.

