...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to a quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha and Milwaukee Counties.

* WHEN...From 9 AM Wednesday to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

2 men arrested after Illinois chase leads into Monroe

  • Updated
Police Lights MGN

MONROE (WKOW) — Two Illinois men were arrested Friday after leading police on a chase from Illinois to Monroe, Wisconsin, according to the Monroe Police Department. 

Monroe police Chief Frederick Kelley said police were investigating a crash with injuries in the 800 block of State HWY 69, which resulted from a police chase of a vehicle from Illinois.

Kelley said the vehicle was being chased by Stephenson County, IL, Sheriff's Office and Green County, WI, Sheriff's Office deputies on STH 69 after it hit another vehicle on the roadway.

The struck vehicle 3 driven by a 73-year-old Monroe man — suffered disabling damage and the man was injured. Kelley said he declined medical transport.

The suspect vehicle then left the roadway, crossed through a parking lot and struck a traffic light, where it stopped. 

The vehicle's two occupants then ran away but were arrested nearby. Both reported minor injuries and were taken to a hospital by EMS. 

Kelley identifies the driver as Michael Jackson Jr., 37, of Dalton, Illinois. Jackson was charged by Monroe police for driving without a valid license, hit and run causing injury and reckless driving.

The passenger was a 39-year-old Dalton man.

Any other charges will be handled by the other involved agencies.