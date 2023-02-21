2 men arrested after Illinois chase leads into Monroe

MONROE (WKOW) — Two Illinois men were arrested Friday after leading police on a chase from Illinois to Monroe, Wisconsin, according to the Monroe Police Department.
Monroe police Chief Frederick Kelley said police were investigating a crash with injuries in the 800 block of State HWY 69, which resulted from a police chase of a vehicle from Illinois.
Kelley said the vehicle was being chased by Stephenson County, IL, Sheriff's Office and Green County, WI, Sheriff's Office deputies on STH 69 after it hit another vehicle on the roadway.
The struck vehicle 3 driven by a 73-year-old Monroe man — suffered disabling damage and the man was injured. Kelley said he declined medical transport.
The suspect vehicle then left the roadway, crossed through a parking lot and struck a traffic light, where it stopped.
The vehicle's two occupants then ran away but were arrested nearby. Both reported minor injuries and were taken to a hospital by EMS.
Kelley identifies the driver as Michael Jackson Jr., 37, of Dalton, Illinois. Jackson was charged by Monroe police for driving without a valid license, hit and run causing injury and reckless driving.
The passenger was a 39-year-old Dalton man.
Any other charges will be handled by the other involved agencies.