2 men arrested in downtown Madison after shouting racial slurs

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police arrested two men early Friday morning after they yelled racial slurs at another man while downtown.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to N. Frances Street and Langdon Street around 2:40 a.m.
Fryer said the two men were causing a disturbance and yelling racial slurs at a man walking past them. A group confronted the men afterward, and one of the suspects indicated he had a gun on him. No weapon was found.
Fryer said police arrested both men — who she identifies as Blake A. Bjork, 23, and Scott G. Novak, 22 — for disorderly conduct with a hate crime enhancer.
Anyone with additional information about this incident should contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Information may also be submitted anonymously at p3tips.com.