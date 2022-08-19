2 men arrested in joint operation targeting vehicle thefts

Fitchburg (WKOW) — Two men were arrested Thursday during a joint law enforcement investigation targeting vehicle thefts in Madison and Dane County.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office, along with officers from the Fitchburg, Monona, McFarland, UW, Deforest, and the Middleton Police Departments, Wisconsin State Patrol and Wisconsin DCI conducted the four hour operation.
Dane County Sheriff's Office Lieutenant Heidi Gardner said several traffic stops were made throughout the operation and a stolen vehicle from Fitchburg was found.
Gardner said Donovan Moore, 21, and Leander Jones, 21, were arrested "after a short vehicle pursuit."
Gardner said Jones was arrested on several outstanding warrants and Moore on charges related to the pursuit and subsequent traffic stop. Gardner said Moore's charges include knowingly fleeing an officer, carrying a concealed weapon, bail jumping, and drug related charges.
Area law enforcement agencies continue to emphasize to the public of steps they can take to avoid theft, including:
- Securing residences, including garage doors and vehicles.
- Remove valuables, firearms, keys and garage door openers from cars, even when parked in their driveway.
- Do not leave vehicles running while unattended.
Gardner said stolen vehicles have been used during other crimes in the area including, gas drive-offs, thefts, burglaries, drug dealing, and shots fired incidents.