2 men charged in suspected opioid death in Green Co.

ALBANY (WKOW) — The Green County Sheriff's Office has arrested two people suspected in the death of a 37-year-old earlier in June.
Sheriff Jeff Skatrud said an investigation began after deputies and emergency responders were sent to a home in Albany on June 6 because of a medical emergency. Despite life saving measures from first responders, a 37-year-old man died.
An adult woman collapsed on scene and was taken to the hospital, where she later recovered.
Skatrud said deputies suspected opioids were a factor in the death and began investigating the source of the drugs.
On June 23, Skatrud said personnel executed a search warrant in Brodhead and arrested one suspect, identified as Shannon Woollums, 52. He was charged with several drug crimes Tuesday, including first-degree reckless homicide by delivery of controlled substances.
A couple of days later, authorities took a second suspect into custody. He's identified as Matthew Riese, 45. Rise was charged Tuesday with several drug crimes as well, including first-degree reckless homicide by delivery of controlled substances.