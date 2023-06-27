 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects all of southern and
south central Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from
north-to-south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations
at the surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic
over the coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.

For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts
across the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could
reach the VERY UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

2 men charged in suspected opioid death in Green Co.

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights 2

ALBANY (WKOW) — The Green County Sheriff's Office has arrested two people suspected in the death of a 37-year-old earlier in June. 

Sheriff Jeff Skatrud said an investigation began after deputies and emergency responders were sent to a home in Albany on June 6 because of a medical emergency. Despite life saving measures from first responders, a 37-year-old man died.

An adult woman collapsed on scene and was taken to the hospital, where she later recovered. 

Skatrud said deputies suspected opioids were a factor in the death and began investigating the source of the drugs. 

On June 23, Skatrud said personnel executed a search warrant in Brodhead and arrested one suspect, identified as Shannon Woollums, 52. He was charged with several drug crimes Tuesday, including first-degree reckless homicide by delivery of controlled substances. 

A couple of days later, authorities took a second suspect into custody. He's identified as Matthew Riese, 45. Rise was charged Tuesday with several drug crimes as well, including first-degree reckless homicide by delivery of controlled substances. 

