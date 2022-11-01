2 men each facing 10 felonies for May shooting at Rock County mobile home park

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) — A criminal complaint provides new insights into a May Town of Rock shooting, including who a second defendant in the crime is.
Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson announced the arrest of Dakota Davidson on October 26. He is accused of being one of multiple people who opened fire on the Rockvale Mobile Home Park in May.
According to the criminal complaint, authorities believe "no less than 75 bullets had been fired," hitting several mobile homes.
Davidson is charged with 10 felonies: one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and nine counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety.
Davidson isn't the only one charged in the shooting. In June, Marcus Range was charged with the same felonies as Davidson.
The complaint states police spoke with a victim who said while sitting in his car at the mobile home park, three men approached with guns. Range is alleged to have approached with a gun that had a light and laser on it.
The victim said the men began shooting at him, hitting his car and nearly hitting him. He told police he was able to feel the bullets' heat as they went by him. He then ran into a trailer, with the three men still shooting behind him.
According to the complaints, the victim identified both Davidson and Range as the men who shot at him. Additionally, police found a gun while arresting Davidson that when test fired, had correlation to casings found on the scene.
Range was given $250,000 cash bail at his initial appearance in June, while Davidson was given $100,000 cash bail at his hearing in October. Both are not to have contact with each other or the victims. If they were to post bond, they would be under supervision and have a curfew.