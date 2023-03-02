2 men sentenced in 2021 shooting on Madison's north side

MADISON (WKOW) — Two men charged in a shooting on Madison's north side in 2021 have been sentenced after taking pleas.

Cordell Corner and Cortez Talley were both arrested and eventually charged in a shooting that hurt two people on Northport Drive.

Corner pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime back in June. As a result of the plea, the rest of his charges were dropped.

In December, he was sentenced to 10 years initial confinement followed by five years of extended supervision. He was given 139 days of credit for time already served.

Talley pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in January. As a result of the plea, the rest of his charges were dropped.

On Thursday, he was sentenced to 15 years of initial confinement followed by 10 years of extended supervision. Talley was given 491 days of credit for time already served.

As a part of their conditions, both men cannot possess alcohol or drug paraphernalia, nor can they have controlled substances without a prescription. Talley must also undergo an AODA assessment and mental health evaluation. He's also banned from possessing or living anywhere there is a firearm.