$2 million in federal funding for men's homeless shelter in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- The city of Madison is getting $2 million in federal funding for a new men's homeless shelter.
On Tuesday, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Madison) announced the funding.
The city and Dane County plan to turn the property at 1902 Bartillon Drive into the homeless shelter.
The mayor said this money will help give us a building designed as a homeless shelter.
For years, people have been housed in church basements, old schools or gymnasiums.
The money is coming from the recently-passed government funding bill.