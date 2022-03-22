 Skip to main content
$2 million in federal funding for men's homeless shelter in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- The city of Madison is getting $2 million in federal funding for a new men's homeless shelter.

On Tuesday, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Madison) announced the funding.

The city and Dane County plan to turn the property at 1902 Bartillon Drive into the homeless shelter.

The mayor said this money will help give us a building designed as a homeless shelter.

For years, people have been housed in church basements, old schools or gymnasiums.

The money is coming from the recently-passed government funding bill.

