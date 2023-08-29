2 Milwaukee County deputies exposed to fentanyl

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Two Milwaukee County deputies were recently exposed to fentanyl in separate incidents, WISN reports.
Milwaukee County Sheriff's Deputy Adriean Williams was searching a crashed car Friday before he started feeling dizzy.
On Monday, he told WISN he believes he was exposed to fentanyl.
Williams said a sergeant arrived, noticed his condition, and gave him Narcan, a nasal spray that counteracts the effects of opiates on the body.
Williams said it worked quickly.
"Within seconds," he said. "I am so fortunate, eternally grateful that my sergeant had the Narcan on him."
The very next day, WISN reported another deputy was exposed during a traffic stop.
"The driver had some white powdery substance that we now believe was cocaine. However we're also trained that in many cases, cocaine can be laced with fentanyl. This deputy started feeling faint, sick and called for some back up when she realized something isn't right here," Inspector Douglas Holton said.
That deputy was also treated with Narcan.
Both deputies were evaluated at local hospitals and released. Holton said they’ve made full recoveries.