2 Montello 17-year-olds charged after breaking into home

  Updated
  • 0
Ellsworth-Messa and Ziolek mugs

TOWN OF SHIELDS, Wis. (WKOW) -- Two Montello 17-year-olds were arrested in Marquette County Tuesday evening after they broke into a home, according to the Marquette County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Joseph R. Konrath said dispatchers received a call where someone said two people had forced their way into the home and were demanding items of value. The people reportedly had a handgun as well as other "dangerous weapons."

The victim was alone at the time, was "confronted" by these people and was hurt.

The suspects then took several items and ran away.

After an investigation, police identified the first suspect and arrested him at his home. The second suspect was arrested at a different residence a few hours later, and the handgun used in the theft was recovered at that time.

Court records show that Jayce Ellsworth-Messa and Dominick Ziolek are charged with the following:

  • Burglary - Dwelling - party to a crime, use of a dangerous weapon 
  • Pointing a firearm at another 
  • Criminal damage to property - party to a crime, use of a dangerous weapon 
  • Battery - party to a crime, use of a dangerous weapon 

Both were given a cash bond of $10,000.

Konrath said the victim was known to the suspects, but the crime was still "very concerning" due to its seriousness.

