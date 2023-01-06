2 Montello 17-year-olds charged after breaking into home

TOWN OF SHIELDS, Wis. (WKOW) -- Two Montello 17-year-olds were arrested in Marquette County Tuesday evening after they broke into a home, according to the Marquette County Sheriff's Office.
The victim was alone at the time, was "confronted" by these people and was hurt.
The suspects then took several items and ran away.
After an investigation, police identified the first suspect and arrested him at his home. The second suspect was arrested at a different residence a few hours later, and the handgun used in the theft was recovered at that time.
Court records show that Jayce Ellsworth-Messa and Dominick Ziolek are charged with the following:
- Burglary - Dwelling - party to a crime, use of a dangerous weapon
- Pointing a firearm at another
- Criminal damage to property - party to a crime, use of a dangerous weapon
- Battery - party to a crime, use of a dangerous weapon
Both were given a cash bond of $10,000.
Konrath said the victim was known to the suspects, but the crime was still "very concerning" due to its seriousness.