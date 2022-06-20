2 people arrested after fight involving firearms at Madison park

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department responded to a "large disturbance" at a city park involving firearms on Father's Day and arrested two people.
MPD was dispatched to Demetral Park at about 6:15 p.m. Sunday. There were several family gatherings happening at the time and people called police to report a fight.
Sgt. Javier Loredo said during the incident, several people displayed firearms, but no one was hurt.
Police seized two guns and arrested two men for weapons violations and the disturbance.
Late Sunday night, MPD said there is no continued threat to the neighborhood.