2 people escape early morning house fire in Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WKOW) -- Everyone got out safely during a house fire in Beaver Dam early Wednesday morning, according to the Beaver Dam Fire Department.
Fire Chief Michael Wesle said the fire was reported at 1 a.m. on Hillcrest Drive.
Firefighters responded to the single-family home, and found flames venting through the roof. Officials said the fire spread to a nearby fence and was getting close to a neighbor's house.
Because of that, additional crews were brought in to put out the flames.
Chief Wesle said two people were sleeping when the fire started. They were able to safely exit the home.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Fire officials are reminding people to always have working smoke detectors and test them regularly.