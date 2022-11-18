2 people killed in Columbia Co. crash

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in the Township of Lowville Thursday night, according to a Facebook post from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office says it happened near the intersection of CTH B and Hagan Road shortly after 6:30 p.m.
A car lost traction on the snow and ice-covered road and spun out of control in front of a pickup truck that was traveling in the opposite direction, the sheriff's office says. The pickup truck then hit the car on the passenger side.
The driver and the passenger in the car were killed. Their names were not released while family members are being notified.
The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt.
The sheriff's office says everyone involved in the crash is from the Rio area.
Poor road conditions were the factor in the crash, according to the sheriff's office.