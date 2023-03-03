2 people rescued from Lake Koshkonong after falling through ice

FORT ATKINSON (WKOW) -- Multiple fire departments responded to an ice rescue on Lake Koshkonong Thursday night after two people fell through the ice.
The Fort Atkinson Fire Department responded to a call for an ice rescue at around 9p.m. Thursday night. An official from the department said two people fell through the ice.
The official said one person was rescued by the time they arrived on the scene and the other had to be pulled out of the water.
The official confirmed both people are okay.
Fort Atkinson Fire Department led the rescue. Crews from Janesville, Milton, and Edgerton Fire Departments also responded, including the Rock Sheriff's Airboat.