 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow, with a brief period of freezing rain also possible.
Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations
of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Dane, Jefferson, Lafayette and Green Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

2 police officers shot during Racine standoff

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights 2

RACINE (WKOW/WISN) -- Two police officers were shot during a standoff in Racine Tuesday night, according to the Racine Police Department. 

Officials said they responded to a domestic disturbance at a location on West Boulevard and Gillen Street at about 10:45 p.m. 

Our Milwaukee affiliate, WISN, reported a woman was outside the home and said her husband was inside with their children. 

About an hour later, police said the man inside fired several shots at officers.

Two Racine officers were hit and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A short time later, the man surrendered. Police said he was not hurt, but was taken to the hospital to be checked. 

Tags

Recommended for you