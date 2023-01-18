2 police officers shot during Racine standoff

RACINE (WKOW/WISN) -- Two police officers were shot during a standoff in Racine Tuesday night, according to the Racine Police Department.
Officials said they responded to a domestic disturbance at a location on West Boulevard and Gillen Street at about 10:45 p.m.
Our Milwaukee affiliate, WISN, reported a woman was outside the home and said her husband was inside with their children.
About an hour later, police said the man inside fired several shots at officers.
Two Racine officers were hit and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A short time later, the man surrendered. Police said he was not hurt, but was taken to the hospital to be checked.