2 Portage residents arrested for several drug related charges

DEKORRA, Wis. (WKOW) -- Two Portage residents were arrested on a number of drug-related charges after a traffic stop, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office reports that a deputy stopped a vehicle on I-39/90/94 in Dekorra for a traffic violation on Tuesday.
The office reports the driver gave the deputy a false identity. The deputy later determined the driver's real identity and learned there was a warrant for his arrest.
During the investigation, the vehicle was searched. Law enforcement found drug paraphernalia and nearly an ounce of heroin.
The driver — identified as Harley Schrank, 27, of Portage — was arrested for possession with intent to deliver heroin - party to a crime, resisting/obstructing an officer and a Columbia County warrant.
The passenger — identified as Brianna Mootz, 27, of Portage — was arrested for possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and a probation violation.
Both Schrank and Mootz were taken to the Columbia County Jail.
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office states identifying those trafficking illegal and deadly drugs is a top priority.
If you are aware of a suspected drug activity, contact Columbia County Crime Stoppers by submitting a tip online at www.p3tips.com/1175 or by calling 800-293-TIPS.