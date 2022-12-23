 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING IS REPLACED WITH WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Westerly wind gusts around 35 to 50 mph continue
resulting in pockets of blowing and drifting snow with brief
drops in visibilities, especially rural and exposed roadways.
Additionally, expect frigid wind chills of 20 to 35 below zero
through Saturday morning. Cold temps and blowing snow could
result in slick and icy stretches of roads.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down
tree branches and cause power outages. The dangerously cold
wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

2 Portage residents arrested for several drug related charges

Columbia County Sheriff's Office

DEKORRA, Wis. (WKOW) -- Two Portage residents were arrested on a number of drug-related charges after a traffic stop, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office reports that a deputy stopped a vehicle on I-39/90/94 in Dekorra for a traffic violation on Tuesday.

The office reports the driver gave the deputy a false identity. The deputy later determined the driver's real identity and learned there was a warrant for his arrest.

During the investigation, the vehicle was searched. Law enforcement found drug paraphernalia and nearly an ounce of heroin.

The driver — identified as Harley Schrank, 27, of Portage — was arrested for possession with intent to deliver heroin - party to a crime, resisting/obstructing an officer and a Columbia County warrant.

The passenger — identified as Brianna Mootz, 27, of Portage — was arrested for possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and a probation violation.

Both Schrank and Mootz were taken to the Columbia County Jail.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office states identifying those trafficking illegal and deadly drugs is a top priority. 

If you are aware of a suspected drug activity, contact Columbia County Crime Stoppers by submitting a tip online at www.p3tips.com/1175 or by calling 800-293-TIPS.

