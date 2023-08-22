2 sent to hospital after multi-car crash near Arena

IOWA COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- Emergency crews are responding to a crash on Highway 14 and County Road C in Iowa County Tuesday morning.
Three vehicles were involved in the crash, according to officials from the Iowa County Communications Center. There were two possible rollovers.
Fire and EMS were called to the scene, about six miles west of Arena.
Two people were taken to the hospital, according to the Iowa County Sheriffs Office. Their condition is unknown.
The Iowa County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.