2 sent to hospital following crash in rural Grant Co.

JAMESTOWN (WKOW) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in rural Grant County Thursday evening, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Nate Dreckman said the office received a report of the two-vehicle crash with possible injuries around 5:15 p.m. in Jamestown near the HWY 11 and Rock Cut Rd intersection.
Dreckman said Mary Ubersox, 66, of Shullsburg, was traveling east on HWY 11 when she failed to see a vehicle — driven by Matthew Reuter, 54, of Hazel Green — making a left turn onto Rock Cut Rd.
Ubersox struck the rear of Reuter's vehicle, causing it to go across the intersection to the north while her vehicle continued east, where it hit a guardrail, then went down an embankment.
Reuter and Ubersox were both taken to hospitals for their injuries, and both are expected to survive.
Both vehicles were heavily damaged in the crash.