2 seriously injured, 1 dead after crash on Madison's west side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two people are in the hospital and another person is dead after a crash on Madison's west side Thursday afternoon.
Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said crews responded to S. Gammon north of Schroeder Road around 12:15 p.m. for reports of a single-vehicle crash.
Schuster said three passengers were in the vehicle at the time. Two were taken to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries and the other with serious injuries. The third person in the vehicle was dead.
Schuster said two ladder crews, an engine company and three ambulances responded to the crash.
Madison police are on scene investigating right now, and the roadway is closed at this time.