2 southern Wisconsin businesses are in Top 16 of Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin Contest

MADISON (WKOW) — Voting is now open in the Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce's Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin Contest.
The contest highlights the state's manufacturing industry, and brings attention to the cool items made in the state as well as career opportunities available.
The competition starts when products are nominated, then a popular vote sets up the field for "Manufacturing Madness" — a tournament style bracket of 16 products.
Of the 16 products in the bracket this year, two are from southern Wisconsin.
In the second seed, ETC, Inc., of Middleton, is nominated for its Source Four spotlight. WMC says the product is the "world's go-to stage light" and is used in everything from Broadway shows and film sets to theme parks and opera houses.
In the third seed, Columbia Vehicle Group, of Reedsburg, is nominated for its Tomberlin E-Merge Beachcomber. WMC describes the vehicle as a "street-legal low-speed vehicle that will transport you and your crew in style."
Voting for the first round ends on October 4 and the Top 8 products will be announced the next day. You can vote once a day in each matchup.