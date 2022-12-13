2 taken to hospital, firearms seized after disturbance on Madison's west side

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police took two people to the hospital and seized two firearms after a disturbance early Tuesday morning.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to an apartment on Sayner Court, which is on the city's west side, around 2:20 a.m.
She said officers arrived to find blood on the exterior door and at a neighboring apartment.
Fryer said a man and woman at the scene were "covered in blood." She said both appeared to be intoxicated and refused to provide a statement to police.
Officers did a protective sweep of the apartments and found no one else inside. They also found two firearms in plain view, which they seized for safekeeping.
The man and woman were taken to the hospital for treatment.
Investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time.