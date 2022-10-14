2 teenagers hospitalized after rollover crash in rural Grant Co.

MOUNT HOPE (WKOW) -- Two teenagers were hospitalized after a rollover crash in rural Grant County on Wednesday, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Nate Dreckman said 19-year-old Nathan Morris of Livingston was driving south on Doc Brooks Road, south of Enke Road, when the vehicle began to slide on the gravel roadway.
The vehicle entered the ditch, crossed the road, then rolled several times, coming to rest in the opposite ditch. Morris and a passenger -- Cheyanna Armstrong, 18, of Heber Springs, Arkansas -- were both ejected.
Morris was taken to a local hospital then later Med Flighted to a hospital in La Crosse. Armstrong was taken to a local hospital.