 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures between 28 and 32 degrees.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

2 teenagers hospitalized after rollover crash in rural Grant Co.

  • Updated
  • 0
Grant County Sheriff's Office

MOUNT HOPE (WKOW) -- Two teenagers were hospitalized after a rollover crash in rural Grant County on Wednesday, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Nate Dreckman said 19-year-old Nathan Morris of Livingston was driving south on Doc Brooks Road, south of Enke Road, when the vehicle began to slide on the gravel roadway.

The vehicle entered the ditch, crossed the road, then rolled several times, coming to rest in the opposite ditch. Morris and a passenger -- Cheyanna Armstrong, 18, of Heber Springs, Arkansas -- were both ejected.

Morris was taken to a local hospital then later Med Flighted to a hospital in La Crosse. Armstrong was taken to a local hospital.

Tags

Recommended for you