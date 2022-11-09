2 teens arrested after crashing stolen car on Beltline

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department says it arrested two teens Tuesday afternoon after a crash on Madison's west side.
MPD spokesperson Hunter Lisko said officers responded to a crash on the Beltline near Midvale Boulevard around 2 p.m.
Lisko said a stolen vehicle hit another vehicle, which caused the stolen vehicle's driver to lose control and come to a stop. No injuries were reported.
Lisko said several suspects ran away from the scene, but officers found and arrested two who fled into a nearby neighborhood.
Reginald D. Cobb, 17, of Madison was booked into the Dane County Jail for operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent as a passenger, misdemeanor bail jumping and felony bail jumping.
Additionally, a 15-year-old was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center, also for operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent as a passenger.
Lisko said the investigation into this case is ongoing and that there will likely be additional charges when the other suspects are found.