2 teens in custody after running from police, crashing father's car in Lodi

LODI, Wis. (WKOW) -- Two teenagers were taken into custody after one of them sped away from police in his father's car, according to the Lodi Police Department.
Police Chief Wayne Smith said an officer saw a car come into Lodi on HWY 60 at a high rate of speed around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. The vehicle had no visible taillights.
When the officer tried to stop the car, it drove away at speeds over 100 mph.
The vehicle crashed in a construction zone on HWY 60 near I-39/90/94.
The vehicle was initially reported stolen, but it was actually the owner's 17-year-old son driving it.
Two teenage boys ran away from the crash, leaving a 16-year-old girl in the vehicle who had a minor injury. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The two boys who ran away and were found at home in Madison.
Smith said the driver -- identified as Rufus L. Wilson, 17 -- was arrested and taken to the Columbia County Jail for knowingly fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement, reckless driving and speeding.
A 16-year-old boy was referred charges to juvenile authorities in Dane County for resisting and obstructing.