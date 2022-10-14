2 teens suspected of robbing Janesville Amazon delivery driver in custody, third to be arrested

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Janesville police have arrested two Janesville teens suspected of robbing an Amazon delivery driver and say arrangements have been made to take a third suspect into custody.
According to a Nixle, Janesville Police Department Sgt. Thomas Northrop said three men approached an Amazon delivery van shortly after 9 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of Green Forest Run Street and Morningside Drive.
Northrop said one of the suspects showed a black handgun and threatened the driver, telling them to hand over their wallet.
The victim complied, but because they didn't have any money, the suspects took an undisclosed number of packages and left, Northrop said.
Friday evening, Sgt. Aaron Dammen said in a Nixle that two 16-year-olds were arrested -- a boy and a girl from Janesville -- for armed robbery. Both are being held at the Rock County Youth Services Center.
Dammen said arrangements have been made to take a third suspect into custody.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing.
If you have information regarding the identity of the suspects, you can contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-757-2244 or the Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-758-3636.