20-year-old dies in crash in rural Sauk Co.

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) — A man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Sauk County Sunday evening.
Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said deputies responded to the crash on County Road W near Pikes Peak Road around 11:45 p.m. Sunday.
Deputies found the 2011 Chevrolet Impala with severe damage on the north side of the road.
Meister reports their preliminary investigation shows the vehicle "failed to negotiate a curve in the road. That caused the car to go off the road, hitting a power pole and tree before stopping in the ditch.
A passenger, only identified as a 20-year-old man from Reedsburg, was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver, only identified as a 22-year-old man from Baraboo, was taken to the hospital for treatment. It is unclear how serious his injuries are.
Meister said speed and alcohol are "believed to be factors" in the crash, which remains under investigation.