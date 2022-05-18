20-year-old Madison man facing charges in Blue Mounds shooting that killed 19-year-old

MADISON (WKOW) — The Dane County Sheriff's Office is calling the death of a 19-year-old in Blue Mounds an accident, but someone is facing charges.
Authorities were dispatched to a home in Blue Mounds Sunday around 5 a.m. for a man with a gunshot injury. That mas was identified as Marshall "Levi" Iverson, of Mount Horeb, by the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office Tuesday.
Dane County Sheriff's Kalvin Barrett said during a press conference Wednesday that 20-year-old Isaiah Miller, of Madison, is currently in jail on pending charges of homicide by negligent use of a dangerous weapon and homicide by intoxicated use of a firearm.
Miller consented to a blood test at a local hospital, but those results are not yet available.
"Miller admittedly, but unintentionally, fired an AR-15 type rifle, killing his friend," Barrett said.
Barrett went on to stress how guns should be treated with respect and the importance of firearm education to prevent tragic outcomes.
"This is a tragic incident that could have been avoided with appropriate education and knowledge when handling firearms," Barrett said.
Blue Mounds Police Chief acknowledges the police presence in the Blue Mounds neighborhood put stress on the community, but assures that there was never any danger to the public.
