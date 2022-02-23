2021 USDA report: Wisconsin lost farms and farmland

MADISON (WKOW) - The recent report found that while the number of farms in Wisconsin has been declining since 2019, 2021 is the first year, over the last five, that Wisconsin has lost farmland.
Published February 18, the USDA looked at the number of farms in Wisconsin, the average farm size as well as the total farmland over the last five years. For the first time since 2017, the total farmland within the state dropped 100,000 acres. A roughly .7% decline which is concerning.
"Once that land is gone, it's not coming back," says Heather Schlesser, an Agriculture Educator with the University of Wisconsin-Madison, who works out of Marathon County.
Unlike losing a farm, farmland means a loss of crop yield. Schlesser explains that some farmers, which may be adding to the overall decline, are choosing to no longer farm anymore. They sell their farm but not the land, selling it to another farmer to use to leasing it. The farm is gone but the farmland is not.
In addition to total farmland declining across the state, the number of farms has been steadily declining since 2019; in 2019, there were nearly 65,000 farms in Wisconsin. That number dropped to 64,400 in 2020 and dropped further to 64,100 in 2021. Schlesser says the reason for the decline is made up of many different factors.
"The median age for a Wisconsin farmer is 56," says Schlesser. That means that there are older farmers still in the business and Schlesser says there isn't a large number of younger people getting into the farming business. Another factor is demand for products.
Farming, whether it's crop production, dairy or meat, explains Schlesser, is all intertwined. She tells 27 News that a few years ago, the price for hay, beans and other crops were high. In turn, the price for milk increased which led to dairy farmers buying more cows through loans. Though the price for milk increased, it then declined over the last few years and stayed low. Schlesser says now some of those farmers are looking to get out of farming to cut their losses.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic did not slow the decline. When pandemic initially started and businesses were shut down, the demand for products like milk stopped as well. At one point, Heather Schlesser an Agriculture Educator with the University of Wisconsin says farmers were told to dump their milk because there was no room for the milk at facilities.
Once businesses were able to open up and restrictions were eased, the demand was low. Once again, farmers were forced to decide if they wanted to leave this career or continue.
So how can you help Wisconsin farmers? Schlesser says it may be obvious but buy locally. Buying local cuts prices down for farmers to distributors and cuts prices down at the grocery store. Schlesser says if the number of acres of farmland continues to decline, there may come a point where there's not enough land to produce food.