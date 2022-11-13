 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2022 Madison Marathon takes over Capitol Square

  • Updated
  • 0
Runners

MADISON (WKOW) -- Runners from all over took off in waves Sunday morning at the 2022 Madison Marathon in Capitol Square.

A full marathon wasn't the only race option. There was also a half marathon and a 10K.

People in wheelchairs could also participate in a wheelchair marathon or half marathon.

This is the second year the marathon has been back in full force after being cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

WKOW is a proud sponsor of the Madison Marathon.

You can learn more about the annual event, including how to participate next year, here.