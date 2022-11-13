2022 Madison Marathon takes over Capitol Square

MADISON (WKOW) -- Runners from all over took off in waves Sunday morning at the 2022 Madison Marathon in Capitol Square.
A full marathon wasn't the only race option. There was also a half marathon and a 10K.
People in wheelchairs could also participate in a wheelchair marathon or half marathon.
This is the second year the marathon has been back in full force after being cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic.
