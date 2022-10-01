2022 Madison Vegan Fest educates about benefits of veganism

MADISON (WKOW) -- Crowds were invited to Lunney Lake Farms Park to taste vegan dishes and learn about the benefits of vegan lifestyles during the 2022 Madison Vegan Fest Saturday.
The event coordinator, Sara Andrews, has been vegan for over a decade. She hopes the festival shows people that vegan food is delicious and vast.
"There are 20,000 edible plants on Earth, and I think, you know, people think it's limited, but I think you really start to expand your palate when you become vegan because you try all these different things," Andrews said.
On top of nearly 20 food vendors, Andrews said the family friendly event also offered children's activities, live music, exhibitors and speakers.
"We're really trying to highlight the nonprofits that do work for animals and the businesses that are animal friendly, as well as, have a lot of educational opportunities," Andrews said.
The Madison Vegan Fest was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. This year, Andrews said they were happy to have it back.
"We're hoping to, you know, make a cool thing for vegans to come to, but of course, you know, our main goal is to actually do outreach to people who might think that vegan food isn't interesting or isn't good, and just want to try some things are interested in learning more about vegan ethics," Andrews said.
More information about the vegan speakers, organizations and businesses can be found on Vegan Fest's website.