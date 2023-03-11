2023 Badger State Spelling Bee champion makes history

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Badger State Spelling Bee has a new champion.
12-year-old Aiden Devima Wijeyakulasuriya of Middleton won the 2023 contest Saturday in a unique way.
Wijeyakulasuriya and Finn Siegl-Gesin, an 8th grader from Plateville, were the final two contestants.
After going back and forth in the final rounds, spelling bee organizers eventually had the two do a written exam of 10 words. Wijeyakulasuriya got all 10 right, while Siegl-Gesin spelled 6 words correctly. That made Wijeyakulasuriya the champion.
He is the first Middleton resident to win the Wisconsin Badger State Spelling Bee, which began in 1949.
Wijeyakulasuriya attends Blessed Sacrament School in Madison and will go on to represent Wisconsin in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which starts on May 30.
8th grader Iris Hayes-Morales of Sauk City finished in third place.